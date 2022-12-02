Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,444,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SONY stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

