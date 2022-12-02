Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,086 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

