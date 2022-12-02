Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

