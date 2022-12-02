Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Sony Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group Company Profile

SONY opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

