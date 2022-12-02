Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.19 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

