Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

