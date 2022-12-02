Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

