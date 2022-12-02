Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $219,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $508,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,861,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVT. TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.