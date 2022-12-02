Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $349.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.21.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

