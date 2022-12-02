Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $198,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.64 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.