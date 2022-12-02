Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,686 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $425,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

