Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

