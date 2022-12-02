Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

