Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares during the period.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

