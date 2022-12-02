Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in November

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCKHF remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

