Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells 192,680.98 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RKLB opened at 4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.72. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 15.22.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The company had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

