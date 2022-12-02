Robert W. Baird Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Neutral

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.