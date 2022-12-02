Rivulet Capital LLC Makes New $42.04 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 370,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,037,000. Five Below accounts for about 2.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

