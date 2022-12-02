Rivulet Capital LLC Acquires 145,450 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,450 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 8.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $153,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NICE Stock Down 2.2 %

NICE Company Profile

Shares of NICE traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,991. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $312.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.34.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

