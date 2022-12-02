RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 557,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.