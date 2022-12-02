Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $3,881.81 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00244305 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00257854 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,057.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

