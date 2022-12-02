Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rio2 Price Performance

Shares of RIOFF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.12. 100,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.10. Rio2 has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.67.

Get Rio2 alerts:

About Rio2

(Get Rating)

Read More

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.