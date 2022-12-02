Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Rio2 Price Performance
Shares of RIOFF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.12. 100,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.10. Rio2 has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.67.
About Rio2
