rhino investment partners Inc Takes $4.62 Million Position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 499,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Ponce Financial Group accounts for 2.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned 2.02% of Ponce Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of PDLB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.56 and a beta of 0.45. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

