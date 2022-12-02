rhino investment partners Inc Reduces Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 9,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,300. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.