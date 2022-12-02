rhino investment partners Inc Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.11% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 376.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 370,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $20,165,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Banner by 58.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,181 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 70.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,202. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

