rhino investment partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.75% of First United worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Stock Performance

First United Dividend Announcement

First United stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211. First United Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

