RGM Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

RGM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,091 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises about 4.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $91,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

