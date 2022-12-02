RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 1st

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Stories

