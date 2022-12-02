RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 1st

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
RGC Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RGCO opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
