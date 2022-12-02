RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $550.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.43 and a 200 day moving average of $507.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

