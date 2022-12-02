RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

