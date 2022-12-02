RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.