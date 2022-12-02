RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

