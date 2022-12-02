RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $51.10 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

