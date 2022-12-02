RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 130,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

