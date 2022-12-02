RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,867 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

