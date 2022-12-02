RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

