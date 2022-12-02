RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
