Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 48.6% in November

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the October 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of RZLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.35. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 50.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

