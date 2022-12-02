Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 48.6% in November

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the October 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of RZLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.35. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
