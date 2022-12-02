REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 645,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 253,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

