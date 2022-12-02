Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 235,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,684,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 15.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

