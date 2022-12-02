Request Price Up 6% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Request has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $94.08 million and $3.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00002818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010545 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245730 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09119353 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,882,827.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

