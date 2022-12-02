Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBCAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Republic Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $880.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

