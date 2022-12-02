Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.75

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.75 and traded as high as $32.95. Renren shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 94,564 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Renren Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77.
Institutional Trading of Renren
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.