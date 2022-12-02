Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.75

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.75 and traded as high as $32.95. Renren shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 94,564 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77.

Institutional Trading of Renren

About Renren

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renren by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Renren by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.