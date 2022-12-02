Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 143,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,529. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Renalytix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

