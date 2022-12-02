Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) received a GBX 2,650 ($31.70) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($33.32) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($35.72) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($33.83) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($27.87) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.98) to GBX 2,710 ($32.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($31.26).

Relx Price Performance

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,338 ($27.97). 1,918,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,452. The company has a market capitalization of £44.81 billion and a PE ratio of 2,886.42. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,274.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

Insider Transactions at Relx

In related news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.37) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($52,733.58).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

