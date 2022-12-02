Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.29

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $216.29 and last traded at $216.22, with a volume of 8901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

