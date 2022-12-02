Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,535,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 990,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 84,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. 483,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,569,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

