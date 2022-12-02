Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,976 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 799,193 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

