Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 6,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,663. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

