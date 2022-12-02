Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 6,952 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 443,161 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 539,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MDYG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. 111,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

