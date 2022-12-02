Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 240.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 3,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,393. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

